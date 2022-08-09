Pope Francis condoles with PH on Fidel Ramos’ death

His Holiness Pope Francis sent his condolences to the people of the Philippines on the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos.

“Upon learning of the death of former President Fidel V. Ramos, I extend to you and to the People of the Philippines heartfelt condolences and the assurance of my prayers,” said Pope Francis.

In his message to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the pope highlighted the service that Ramos rendered to the Filipino people, promoting positive values of peace and democracy.

“Mindful of the late President’s years of service to the nation and his efforts in fostering the values of democracy, peace and the rule of law, I commend his soul to the mercy of Almighty God,” he added.

The pope also extended his blessings and prayers to the bereaved family.