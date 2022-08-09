No discussion on plans to evacuate Filipinos from Taiwan

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman Silvestre Bello III has said that the situation in Taiwan was normal and said that he had not discussed evacuation plans with any Filipino community members in Taiwan.

This came as China held military exercises and live-fire drills on an unprecedented scale and scope in six zones around Taiwan in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

Several of over 100,000 Filipino migrant workers in Taiwan have expressed concerns related to evacuation.

A coalition of Filipino communities in Taiwan held a virtual meeting with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) to “discuss evacuation plans in case the conflict escalates.”

He said that it was not necessary to evacuate people and had plans to travel to Taiwan next Tuesday (Aug. 16) to meet with MECO staff and get a first-hand assessment of the situation.