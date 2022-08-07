Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Video of snake passing by two girls in Saudi Arabia goes viral

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

A video of a snake passing by two girls in Saudi Arabia has gone viral.

The video captured terrifying moments of two girls as they were playing in rainwater in the Jazan region, southwestern Saudi Arabia as the snake stood inches away from them.

The video revealed a torrent of water in a desert area under a bridge following which the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Saudi Arabia warned against the danger of swimming in torrents or Valleys.

“Do not swim in torrents, valleys and water swamps for your safety,” it’s tweet read.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

20130611 seoulbeats superjunior

Super Junior apologizes to Filipino fans for postponing concert

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 07 at 5.58.34 PM

Online Filipino radio station in Kuwait launches “Talent Quest 2022”

2 hours ago
sharjah taxis

Taxi fares rolled back in Sharjah after drop in fuel prices

2 hours ago
TFT August 7 father

Dubai man dies after being assaulted at nightclub in Spain

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button