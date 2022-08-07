Video of snake passing by two girls in Saudi Arabia goes viral

A video of a snake passing by two girls in Saudi Arabia has gone viral.

The video captured terrifying moments of two girls as they were playing in rainwater in the Jazan region, southwestern Saudi Arabia as the snake stood inches away from them.

The video revealed a torrent of water in a desert area under a bridge following which the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Saudi Arabia warned against the danger of swimming in torrents or Valleys.

“Do not swim in torrents, valleys and water swamps for your safety,” it’s tweet read.