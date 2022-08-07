Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Actor Danny Trejo to star as Ferdinand Magellan in historic movie ‘1521’

Courtesy: Bea Alonzo's instagram account

Actor Danny Trejo of Con Air is all set to star as Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan for the historical epic 1521 that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines.

As per Variety, Trejo has been cast for the role in the project that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan and will chronicle Magellan’s ill-fated decision to drop anchor at the shores of Homonhon Island in the pre-colonial era. That marked the first documented presence of Europeans in what is now the Philippines.

Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios, 1521 is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan who reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines.

Mary Krell-Oishi has written the script for 1521 and Michael Copon is also a part of the project and will play the role of Datu Lapu-lapu, an island ruler and leader of the warriors who fight off Magellan’s attempted colonization of the Philippine archipelago.

