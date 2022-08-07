Actor Danny Trejo to star as Ferdinand Magellan in historic movie ‘1521’

Actor Danny Trejo of Con Air is all set to star as Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan for the historical epic 1521 that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines.

As per Variety, Trejo has been cast for the role in the project that charts the pre-colonial era of the Philippines depicting the Battle of Mactan and will chronicle Magellan’s ill-fated decision to drop anchor at the shores of Homonhon Island in the pre-colonial era. That marked the first documented presence of Europeans in what is now the Philippines.

Produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Francis B. Lara Ho of Inspire Studios, 1521 is a U.S.-Philippines production that follows the journey of Magellan who reached the archipelago that is known as Philippines.

Mary Krell-Oishi has written the script for 1521 and Michael Copon is also a part of the project and will play the role of Datu Lapu-lapu, an island ruler and leader of the warriors who fight off Magellan’s attempted colonization of the Philippine archipelago.