3.4 million phishing attacks detected in UAE during Q2 of this year

The UAE saw 3.4 million phishing attacks in second quarter of 2022.

Phishing is done by sending massive waves of emails under the name of legitimate institutions or promoting fake pages, malicious users increase their chances of success in their hunt for innocent people’s credentials. When in wrong hands, it can lead to large sums of money being stolen and information theft.

A 230 per cent increase was registered during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison with the previous quarter in the UAE.

Cyber security experts’ Kaspersky analysis revealed that the attacks were related to data loss threats, phishing and scam or social engineering.

As many as 3,481,419 phishing attacks were detected in the UAE in Q2.

Mikhail Sytnik, a security expert at Kaspersky said, most Middle East countries saw a significant increase in attacks related to data loss threats.

The highest targeted country was Saudi Arabia with 5,808,946 phishing attacks showing a growth of 168 per cent.

Intensified scamming activities were registered with numerous phishing pages distributed under the garb of airline and booking services.

It was found that phishers employ a variety of tricks to bypass e-mail blocking. The people are lured to the fraudulent sites with a common technique being “HTML attachments with partially or fully obfuscated code.”

