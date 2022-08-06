Watch: RAK Police issue advisory on home safety during summer

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an advisory on home safety during summers asking people not to share travel plans on social media.

It launched a campaign aimed at keeping homes safe as residents remain away on vacations under the “Titled Safe House” awareness drive.

The drive was organised in cooperation with the General Directorate of Police Operations to educate residents about the risks of not securing their homes increasing vulnerabilities of thefts. The campaign is an yearly affair as part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to prevent crimes.

Brigadier Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Deputy Director General of Police Operations said that it is aimed to protect the community and urged members of the public not to publish any information on social media about travel as this could be exploited by cybercriminals and burglars to take advantage of empty homes.

Tips to protect your home from burglary

Don’t leave domestic help alone at home for long periods

Installing surveillance cameras helps

Always leave a light bulb on

Ensure doors and window are securely latched or locked

Change locks if keys are lost

Keep valuables in a safe place. Also, don’t keep them in one place