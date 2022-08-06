Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Watch: RAK Police issue advisory on home safety during summer

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued an advisory on home safety during summers asking people not to share travel plans on social media.

It launched a campaign aimed at keeping homes safe as residents remain away on vacations under the “Titled Safe House” awareness drive.

The drive was organised in cooperation with the General Directorate of Police Operations to educate residents about the risks of not securing their homes increasing vulnerabilities of thefts. The campaign is an yearly affair as part of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to prevent crimes.

Brigadier Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Deputy Director General of Police Operations said that it is aimed to protect the community and urged members of the public not to publish any information on social media about travel as this could be exploited by cybercriminals and burglars to take advantage of empty homes.

Tips to protect your home from burglary

  • Don’t leave domestic help alone at home for long periods
  • Installing surveillance cameras helps
  • Always leave a light bulb on
  • Ensure doors and window are securely latched or locked
  • Change locks if keys are lost
  • Keep valuables in a safe place. Also, don’t keep them in one place

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report28 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 6 accident

Individuals in 30-40 age groups most vulnerable to accidents: Study

39 mins ago
TFT August 6 meeting

Indian PM, Marcos review bilateral relations, cooperation

58 mins ago
Mim Davao

Limited seats left at ‘Maid in Malacañang’ meet-and-greet at Deira on Aug. 19

15 hours ago
Cherie Gil

Cherie Gil passes away at 59

17 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button