Over 100 products on sale at West Zone’s ‘Hot Sale’ from August 5 – 7

West Zone Supermarket welcomes the weekend with their special ‘Hot Sale’ which features over 100 products from the Philippines and from all over the world at special discounts!

This, after West Zone recently opened their 135th branch at 13B Street, Net.com building at Oud Metha, Dubai, situated in the heart of the city, which is well-known in the community as one of the areas in Dubai where many Filipinos reside.

West Zone continues to thrill Filipinos and other shoppers with their Wow Deals this weekend, with several Filipino products on sale. This includes Filipino favorites such as Eden Cheese, Selecta Ice Cream, Goldilocks Cakes, Birch Tree Probiotic Milk Drink, 555 Sardines, Angel Condensada, and more.

This is also the opportunity for Filipinos to stock up on their fresh food, as West Zone has big discounts for freshly-picked vegetables and fruits, as well as for seafood items, chicken parts, and beef products.

The massive supermarket chain, which has over 130 outlets in the UAE, has thousands of items, including some imported from the Philippines.

For many Filipinos, West Zone bridges the gap between the Philippines and the UAE, allowing them to experience things familiar to them right here in the nation.

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect to save money on their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!