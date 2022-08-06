Individuals in 30-40 age groups most vulnerable to accidents: Study

Individuals in the 30-40 age group are most vulnerable to accidents, a study has pointed out.

Highest number of road accidents in the country take place between 12pm to 8pm. The peak time for mishaps is 6pm to 8pm and 12pm to 2pm, said the report of the awareness group Road Safety UAE and auto insurers Tokio Marine.

For the study 2,500 summer claims were examined and it was found that Indians, UAE nationals, Egyptians, Pakistani, and Filipinos faced most accidents. Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE said that the road users are potentially “dehydrated” and the roads are marked with tire debris more than usual.

Road Safety UAE joined Tokio Marine to analyse their 2021 July-September (Q3) motor insurance claims.

Takako Matsuo, head of direct business of Tokio Marine and Nichido Fire Insurance Co Ltd said that they collected a significant number of claims and analysed almost 2,500 UAE claims data.

The age distribution of accidents was:

Below age 30: 12 per cent

30-40 years: 50 per cent

40-50 years: 26 per cent

Older than 50 years: 12 per cent

The percentage as per nationalities was:

India: 51 per cent

UAE: 19 per cent

Egypt: 6 per cent

Pakistan: 6 per cent

Philippines: 4 per cent

Others: 15 percent