LOOK: Foreign diplomats pay respects to former president Fidel Ramos at PH Embassy in UAE

The Philippine Embassy in the UAE received several diplomats from different countries who paid their respects to the late President Fidel V. Ramos.

Among them was the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UAE, H.E. Dymtro Senik who remembers Ramos as a “great visionary and statesman”.

“On behalf of the government of Ukraine, let me extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of the Philippines over the demise of former President Fidel V. Ramos. President Fidel V. Ramos will always be remembered in Ukraine as a great visionary and statesman who advocated cooperation and trade between our nations,” wrote Amb. Dmytro on the condolence book when he visited the Embassy on August 4.

Several diplomats also conveyed their condolences in person by and through messages sent through virtual communications.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Hjayceelyn Quintana, shared to The Filipino Times that she began to work with the government under the leadership of the former president, working under his communications team. It was during Quintana’s time at the Presidential Communications office when she initiated the ‘Presidential briefs’ that helped the Ramos admin to tackle both national and international issues hours before the daily press conference.

“During Ramos’ time, the bureaucracy of the Philippines across all departments was very efficient. Under his leadership, he propelled the Philippines from being called the ‘Sick Man of Asia’ in 1992 to becoming the ‘Tiger Economy of Asia’ before he left his office in 1998,” said Amb. Quintana.

The Diplomatic community may still send their condolences online at https://tinyurl.com/fvr-online-condolence-book