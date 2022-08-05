Gang busted in Sharjah for spreading massage cards, running fake massage parlors

Sharjah Police have busted a gang that ran fake massage parlors.

The gang members robbed people at knifepoint and five Asians ran the racket distributing “’business cards” offering massage or spa therapy sessions. The gang used to blackmail people at knifepoint and extort money from them.

Colonel Omar Abu Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Sharjah Police, said authority received a tip-off about the gang in the Rolla area.

Specialised security teams raided the suspect’s residence and recovered several boxes of business cards, advertising massage services as well as knives of various sizes.

The accused admitted to the crime and were handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution.

Sharjah Police warned community members of the fraudulent methods used to embezzle money.