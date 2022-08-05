Latest News

DOH: Covid-19 cases may peak in September

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Department of Health (DOH) projects that the country’s COVID-19 cases may peak by next month.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Dr. Alethea De Guzman said this was based on the latest projections of the their experts and assessment of occupancy in hospitals.

“Tayo’y may mga projections na nagsasabing pwedeng magpeak ang mga kaso this coming September,” De Guzman said.

“Pwedeng magkaroon ng peak ng admissions September or October,” she added.

The country is currently experiencing another surge in new infections.

Health OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire reported last August 2 that the country’s average daily cases during the previous week was at 3,541.

Active cases or those who are currently ill are at 34, 213. Metro Manila has the most number of daily new cases.

The country’s overall COVID-19 cases is at 3,790,309, with recorded recoveries of 3,695,323, and 60,773 deaths.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1066865348

Expat hiding over 1,000 beer cans, liquor bottles in car arrested in illegal alcohol trade in Dubai

29 mins ago
jailed

Dubai court jails man for duping job seekers of AED 30,000

45 mins ago
Quintana Senik

LOOK: Foreign diplomats pay respects to former president Fidel Ramos at PH Embassy in UAE

50 mins ago
people g1b79814ed 640

US declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button