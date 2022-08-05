DOH: Covid-19 cases may peak in September

The Department of Health (DOH) projects that the country’s COVID-19 cases may peak by next month.

DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Dr. Alethea De Guzman said this was based on the latest projections of the their experts and assessment of occupancy in hospitals.

“Tayo’y may mga projections na nagsasabing pwedeng magpeak ang mga kaso this coming September,” De Guzman said.

“Pwedeng magkaroon ng peak ng admissions September or October,” she added.

The country is currently experiencing another surge in new infections.

Health OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire reported last August 2 that the country’s average daily cases during the previous week was at 3,541.

Active cases or those who are currently ill are at 34, 213. Metro Manila has the most number of daily new cases.

The country’s overall COVID-19 cases is at 3,790,309, with recorded recoveries of 3,695,323, and 60,773 deaths.