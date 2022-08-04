Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs returning to same employer now exempted for Contract Verification in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Overseas Filipinos working in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Regions may no longer need to have their contracts verified if they are returning to the same employer.

Advisory No. 1 Series of 2022 of the Office of the Labor Attache in Abu Dhabi states that both skilled and domestic workers who will be returning to their same employer and have already acquired an OEC exemption will no longer need to undergo the contract verification service once again.

“Purusant to POEA Memorandum Circular No. 24, Series of 2021 or the Consolidated Guidelines in the Processing and Issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) for Returning Workers (Balik Manggagawa), all skilled and domestic workers who are going back to the same employer and job site and have successfully acquired an OEC exemption are not anymore required to have their employment contract verified,” read the advisory.

It advised that OFWs should still have their contracts prepared in case any relevant government agency would require such.

“Relatedly, employment contracts whether POLO verified or not of Returning Workers with an OEC exemption must always be readily available for evaluation by relevant government agencies if required,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ninoy Aquino International Airport NAIA Terminal 3 Ticketing Hall Pasay 2014 12 16 06 1

26-year-old man falls to death at NAIA departure area

1 hour ago
iStock 475485850 1

Rarest of rare case: Girl born with ‘foetus in foetu’

4 hours ago
iStock 1203949841

COVID-19 UPDATE: PCR tests only required in the destination country, clarifies UAE

4 hours ago
Vehicle drowned in water Al Ain

Driver crashes into water taking pictures of floods in Al Ain

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button