OFWs returning to same employer now exempted for Contract Verification in Abu Dhabi

Overseas Filipinos working in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Regions may no longer need to have their contracts verified if they are returning to the same employer.

Advisory No. 1 Series of 2022 of the Office of the Labor Attache in Abu Dhabi states that both skilled and domestic workers who will be returning to their same employer and have already acquired an OEC exemption will no longer need to undergo the contract verification service once again.

“Purusant to POEA Memorandum Circular No. 24, Series of 2021 or the Consolidated Guidelines in the Processing and Issuance of Overseas Employment Certificates (OECs) for Returning Workers (Balik Manggagawa), all skilled and domestic workers who are going back to the same employer and job site and have successfully acquired an OEC exemption are not anymore required to have their employment contract verified,” read the advisory.

It advised that OFWs should still have their contracts prepared in case any relevant government agency would require such.

“Relatedly, employment contracts whether POLO verified or not of Returning Workers with an OEC exemption must always be readily available for evaluation by relevant government agencies if required,” it added.