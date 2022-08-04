Motorcyclist told to pay AED 60,000 for running over pedestrian in Abu Dhabi

An Abu Dhabi Court ordered that a negligent motorcyclist who ran over a pedestrian on a road must pay AED 60,000 to the victim for the injuries.

The vehicle driver was riding a bike in the evening without switching on front lights when he accidentally hit the pedestrian.

The Abu Dhabi appeals court for civil and administrative claims ordered the man to pay the compensation to the victim as he was found guilty of causing the accident that left the pedestrian hurt.

The pedestrian had filed a lawsuit against the motorcyclist and the company he worked for seeking AED 100,000 in payment for the injuries in the run-over crash.

The plaintiff said that the defendant was negligent and reckless when riding the motorbike and the motorcyclist really did not switch on the lights regardless of riding on a dark roadway in the evening.

A medical report said the victim sustained a major head injury as well as bruises all over his body.