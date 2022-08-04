Filipino jailed in Malaysia for using forged identification documents

A 43-year-old Filipino was sentenced to 16 months jail in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, for using a forged document as his identification papers.

The charge, under Section 471 of the Penal Code, is punishable under Section 465 of the same Code after Samei Jul @ Adzmi Abdul pleaded guilty before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to using a forged document.

Malaysia’s Immigration Department Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Arif Aizuddin Masrom informed the court that Samei was among five people suspected to be foreigners arrested at a roadblock.

Investigations revealed that earlier during inspection Samei had produced a copy of a document ( KDN Entry Permit Payment Instruction Letter for Samei Jul ) dated Dec 23, 2021 as his identification document.

Samei also included a copy of a payment receipt to the Director of Immigration dated May 18, 2015 as a supporting document for the fake instruction letter.