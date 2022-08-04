Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino jailed in Malaysia for using forged identification documents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A 43-year-old Filipino was sentenced to 16 months jail in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, for using a forged document as his identification papers.

The charge, under Section 471 of the Penal Code, is punishable under Section 465 of the same Code after Samei Jul @ Adzmi Abdul pleaded guilty before Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie to using a forged document.

Malaysia’s Immigration Department Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Arif Aizuddin Masrom informed the court that Samei was among five people suspected to be foreigners arrested at a roadblock.

RELATED STORY: Husband demands AED 100,000 from ex-wife for forgery in Al Ain

Investigations revealed that earlier during inspection Samei had produced a copy of a document ( KDN Entry Permit Payment Instruction Letter for Samei Jul ) dated Dec 23, 2021 as his identification document.

Samei also included a copy of a payment receipt to the Director of Immigration dated May 18, 2015 as a supporting document for the fake instruction letter.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Chiao Tiao Yumol

Arraignment for Ateneo killer gunman Chao Yumol postponed due to ‘unsound mind’ symptoms

1 hour ago
iStock 1137802287

Australian gets 15-year jail for recording sexual abuse of Filipino children

4 hours ago
Sharjah Taxi

Sharjah launches smart taxis to monitor drivers’ behavior

4 hours ago
UAE pedestrian priority

Motorcyclist told to pay AED 60,000 for running over pedestrian in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button