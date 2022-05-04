Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Husband demands AED 100,000 from ex-wife for forgery in Al Ain

Staff Report

A husband filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for forgery in Al Ain.

The man accused his wife of false statements of declaration filed in a lawsuit and sought AED 100,000 in compensation, media reports said.

The Al Ain court, however, rejected the lawsuit for lack of evidence.

Besides compensation, the man had sought fees, expenses, and lawyer’s fees. The duo owned a property equally, but after divorce his ex-wife filed a lawsuit seeking determination of her share of the property and a committee in the matter held that dividing the real estate was not possible due to which the lawsuit was rejected, reported Sharjah-based Gulf Today.

The appellant said that his ex-wife filed another lawsuit providing false statements in the matter.

