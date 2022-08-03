UAE residents urged to avoid flood-prone areas

UAE residents have been urged by the authorities to avoid flood-prone areas.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority warned people to stay away from areas prone to flooding adding in a tweet on Tuesday night that heavy rainfall was expected to continue.

The authorities urged residents in eastern parts of the country to stay away from valleys and dams for their safety with heavy rainfall predicted for Al Dhafra region.

The wet conditions may cause a reduction in visibility while on Wednesday the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times.There are chances of more rain in the east by the afternoon.