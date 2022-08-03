Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents urged to avoid flood-prone areas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

UAE residents have been urged by the authorities to avoid flood-prone areas.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority warned people to stay away from areas prone to flooding adding in a tweet on Tuesday night that heavy rainfall was expected to continue.

The authorities urged residents in eastern parts of the country to stay away from valleys and dams for their safety with heavy rainfall predicted for Al Dhafra region.

The wet conditions may cause a reduction in visibility while on Wednesday the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy at times.There are chances of more rain in the east by the afternoon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 02 at 10.30.22 PM

Pinoy authors gift books to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

2 hours ago
TFT August 3 RAK

PH consulate to conduct Consular mission for Filipinos from RAK

2 hours ago
rta bus generic

RTA Dubai resumes Ibn Battuta-Mussafah intercity bus route from August 9

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 03 at 4.31.48 PM

UAE passport tops key global ranking

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button