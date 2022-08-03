UAE passport tops key global ranking

The UAE passport has ranked number one globally in ‘Passport Index’ ranking.

The UAE passport added 3 new points on Tuesday, as per the latest update of the “Passport Index” of Arton Capital, a global financial consultancy.

The UAE passport holder can enter 174 countries out of which in 119 countries no prior visa will be required and at 55 countries visas can be obtained online or on arrival.

As per the “Passport Index”, the passports of 11 countries compete for the second rank namely Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and South Korea. These passports allow the entry to 170 countries, without a prior visa.

The Passport Index is the original interactive passport ranking tool in the world. Data is based on official information provided by governments, updated in real-time with intelligence obtained through crowdsourcing and enhanced with proprietary research from highly credible sources.

It determined the country’s rank by applying a three-tier method. First, they give individual countries a Mobility Score (MS) – includes visa-free (VF), visa on arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days). Then, consider their VF portion of their score vs VOA. Lastly, they base it from the United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index 2018 (UNDP HDI).

The UNDP HDI is a significant measure on the country’s perception abroad.