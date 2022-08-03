Pinoy authors gift books to Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Filipino authors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have come together and gifted their books at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) as part of the AKLAT initiative of the Philippine Partnership Circle (PhilPaC) on Tuesday, August 2.

They are the second batch of Filipino authors to participate in the initiative.

Present during the event are Rachel Salinel, Roxane Negrillo and Wafa Qasimieh who co-authored the ‘Dis-Rupt 3.0 Filipina Women: Rising’ book published by the Filipina Women’s Network (FWN); and individual authors Wandalyn Tan Calupig (3 Simple & Proven Exercises to find Happiness Within), Carlette Redondo-Utanes (FINANCES Faith, Hope & Love), Ester Vargas Castillio (Biriterang Makata | Filipino Poetry), and Enrico Cardoniga (The 12 Habits of Highly Successful OFW).

Cardoniga inspired the event attendees by sharing his reason for writing his book. He said he wanted to motivate Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to do more and make their stay abroad worthwhile.

Wandalyn Tan Calupig shared with The Filipino Times how she considers being part of the event a miracle. Her book was a product of her successful journey of battling with depression. She said she is at a point in her life where she is “giving back and helping others find more joy and meaning in life.”

“It’s a miracle for me to be part of this event. When I wrote this book back in 2014, I never imagine that it’s gonna be part of this initiative that I feel so big. Because Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is the biggest library is actually the biggest library in the Middle East and Northern Emirates,” said Calupig.

The Filipino Times Journalist of the Year awardee in 2015, Rachel Salinel also took part in the event and shared how grateful she is to have the opportunity to inspire more women.

“Our book ‘Dis-Rupt 3.0 Filipina Women: Rising’ is the third book on Filipino Women Leadership by the US-based Filipina Women’s Network which is to inspire, encourage and empower readers to be effective woman leaders. We are grateful for this opportunity as arranged by the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi through the Philippine Partnership Circle led by Marlene Murphy,’ explained Salinel who is a veteran broadcast journalist.

Her co-author Negrillo’s story is about empowerment, self-motivation, leading with grit and resilience, and most of all, building a strong sense of purpose. Negrillo shared her experience as a young mother who successfully balanced motherhood and her career. She recently received the Agora Awardee for Outstanding Achievement in Overseas Marketing by the Philippine Marketing Association in 2021.

“Every single day of our lives is a challenge. It’s always been under construction. All of us are facing difficult periods at certain points and as what they are saying ‘it’s a proof of human life’. Remember, no matter how difficult it may be to motivate yourself, ease the path toward resilience by empowering your mind and body. Change course, heal emotionally and continue to move forward toward your goals,” added Qasimieh who works at Dubai Government’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

‘Gift of knowledge’

PhilPaC President Marlene Murphy shared with TFT that the initiative began with her desire “to keep the Filipino stories alive.”

“Let’s do something that really highlights us to the world. We started with our participation in the Dubai Expo and I thought, how can we keep it alive?,” said Murphy.

She also said the books are gifts to the library and its visitors, especially the knowledge that can be attained through reading them.

“We know that education, knowledge, is very important and powerful. Something that you have to strive to acquire. And values because in all your way, along your way in learning, you don’t forget your culture, you don’t forget your values… Embracing knowledge is about you strive about your intention and willingness to learn,” said Murphy.

AKLAT is a community-driven Books Donation/Gifting activity founded by the PhilPaC in collaboration with MBRL, which aims to expand the arms of tolerance, acceptance, promote unity in diversity and enrich cultural understanding.

“Reading books empowers us to empathize with other people. The reason why we promote tolerance, acceptance and strength through diversity in the AKLAT initiative is to empower you to empathize with other people. Just like the ‘Bangkota’ story at the Expo – Ang kuwento ng Bangkota ay Kuwento ng Husay at Talino ng Pilipino. We present the Philippines and Filipinos to the World,” Murphy added.

A total of 25 multi-national writers attended the turn over ceremony, 9 of them are Filipinos. Prominent Filipino PR Man Art Popoy Los Banos also witnessed the event.

PhilPaC hopes to inspire more Filipinos through their initiative. They are currently inviting more Filipino authors to join their gifting project to the library.

The MBRL has already attracted more than 40,000 visitors and members of different age groups and nationalities, who explored the Library’s facilities, services, and various sections. It is open from 9 am to 9 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, while on Friday from 2 to 9 pm. It is closed on Sunday.