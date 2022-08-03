Phivolcs notices increased sulfur dioxide emission over Taal Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that there’s an increase in sulfur dioxide gas emission from Taal Volcano, the highest since July 11.

A total of 12,125 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide gas emission from Taal Volcano was recorded on Wednesday morning according to state seismologists.

The new gas volume was also the highest since the alert level of the volcano was downgraded to Alert Level 1.

“Sulfur dioxide flux since July 15, 2022 has averaged 4,952 tonnes/day, an increase from the average of 1,289 tonnes/day between May and mid-July 2022. Increased degassing has been visible in the form of upwelling in the Main Crater Lake and voluminous stream-rich plume activity in the past three days,” it said.

A volcanic smog or vog was also observed coming from the volcano’s crater was seen in the towns of Laurel and Agoncillo, Batangas province.

Phivolcs warn residents to avoid interaction with vog because this could lead to several health condititions including skin irritation, lung and heart diseases.

“Local government units are advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” the agency said.

Phivolcs is closely monitoring the situation over Taal Volcano.