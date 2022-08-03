DMW secretary condoles with kin of OFW who was found dead in UAE

Department of Migrant Workers Sec. Susan Toots Ople met with the family of one of the overseas Filipino workers (two) who was recently found dead in their accommodation.

In a photo she uploaded on Facebook on Wednesday, Ople was seen comforting the mother of the victim.

“When words fail me. Sometimes, a hug says it best,” Ople captioned the photo.

“The Department of Migrant Workers will be closely monitoring this case in close coordination with the DFA,” she added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday that investigations into the alleged deaths of two OFWs in Dubai are ongoing.

Ma. Teresita Daza, spokesperson of the DFA, stated that the department’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA) has instructed the Philippine consulate general to discuss the situation with relevant authorities.

“On the 2 OFWs found dead in Dubai, [please] be informed DFA OUMWA has instructed the Philippine Consulate General to coordinate closely with competent authorities in the UAE (United Arab Emirates) on this case. Investigations are ongoing,” said Daza in a message to the media.

The DFA has not yet released details about the two OFWs, including their identities and causes of death.

Earlier, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE, in coordination with the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, assured that they are currently investigating the matter in cooperation with local authorities.

“The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi conveys its deep condolences to the family of two Overseas Filipinos found lifeless in Dubai last week and sends its assurance that we will ensure that justice would be served. The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai is in coordination with local law enforcement authorities who are currently conducting an investigation on the matter,” said Consul General Marford Angeles.

Both foreign posts, as well as the OWWA office in Dubai has already reached the family of the victims to help provide the assistance they need.

“Likewise, the Consulate and the OWWA Office in Dubai have gotten in touch with the family, reassuring them that the Philippine Government shall provide necessary assistance as they grieve the loss of their loved ones,” he added.