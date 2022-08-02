Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 healthcare utilization rate shoots up to 36.5% – OCTA

Metro Manila’s healthcare utilization for COVID-19 cases has climbed to 36.5 percent from 31.7 percent in the previous week, said Octa Research fellow Dr. Guido David on Tuesday.

The Metro Manila’s HCUR increased, but the Intensive care unit (ICU) utilization decreased from 27.3 percent to 26.9 percent in the same time period.

OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David said that the healthcare utilization rate was however still below 50 percent and the data also showed that two other areas have HCUR above 50 percent, namely, Bohol at 59.5 percent (from July 24’s 57.7) and the province of Iloilo at 56.1 percent (from July 24’s 52.4).

RELATED STORY: Philippines still ‘low risk’ for COVID-19, says DoH

The other regions of Batangas, Capiz, Cavite, Cebu, Cebu City, Iloilo, Laguna, Olongapo and Rizal also registered an increase in HCUR which however remained below 50 percent.

The ICU utilization rate in Capiz rose to 71.4 percent from 42.9 percent. While the DOH has warned that HCUR for COVID-19 may increase by end of August or early September.

The country’s total caseload as of August 1 was 3,780,178 nationwide, with 34,268 active cases, 3,685,173 recoveries and 60,737 deaths. This was based on the DOH’s COVID-19 tracker on its website.

