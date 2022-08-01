Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Digital Government offers legal assistance through four official channels

Staff Report

The UAE Digital Government (DGOV) has unveiled four official channels to provide legal assistance to people.

Both the legal and litigation assistance will be provided to those who cannot afford to pay legal fees, said the UAE Digital Government.

It cited the UAE Constitution that everyone must find easy access to a competent lawyer. Among the services offered include legal guidance and counseling, assigning a lawyer, expertise expense deposit, and publishing announcement expenses.

The service benefits are dependent on the seriousness of the case and the level of income.

The Ministry of Justice offers free legal consultation of court documents for those who can’t pay and the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) offers aid to poor people and guides them legally to support their right of easy access to justice.

Other services include advocacy services, settlement of expertise fees and publishing notices in the newspapers.

