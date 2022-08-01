Four face jail, AED 207,000 fine in assault, robbery case in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three Africans and an Asian to three years in prison for assault and robbery cases.

They were also fined AED 207,000 for stealing AED 200,000 from a company safe. Three mobile phones of the company’s owner were also stolen.

Investigations reveal that the company owner was also assaulted and threatened under knifepoint.

All four convicts would be deported after serving the penalties.

Police received report about the aforementioned robbery last March. The criminals were wearing hats and facemasks and holding sharp-edged weapons.

The robbery was carried at knifepoint and the police said the security team was able to identify one of the suspects (Asian), who committed the crime in complicity with a group of Africans.