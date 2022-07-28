Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: Up to AED 5M, prison term for transferring illicit funds using electronic means

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The UAE Public Prosecution (PP) has said that the penalty for the transfer, possession, use or acquisition of illegitimate funds using an information network shall incur an imprisonment for a duration of not more than ten years and a penalty of not less than AED 100,000 and up to AED 5 million:

The UAE PP cited Article 30 of the Federal Decree Law No.34 of 2021, for Combating E-Crimes and Rumors for the punishment.

Among the offenses listed are: transfer, transport, or deposit of illegitimate funds in “order to conceal or disguise the illegitimate source thereof” and earning, acquisition, or use of illegitimate funds.

The UAE PP clarified through a post published on Wednesday on its social media accounts the nationalities as part of the campaign to promote legal culture among members of the community .

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department also recently organised two lectures on “Cybercrime and its risks to society” to check crimes through the widespread use of social media.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

