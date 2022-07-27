Man who cut off dog owner’s hand in Dubai gets reduced jail sentence

A man who cut off a dog owner’s hand with a sword in a fight over the pet has won his appeal for a reduced jail sentence from seven to three years.

The Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the man’s prison term from seven years to three years on Monday (July 25) after the attacker, 32, had contacted the owner about a dog for sale and the men, both Emirati, agreed to meet at the seller’s home in the Al Barsha area on October 29 and the accused chopped off his victim’s hand with a sword after the latter refused to sell him his dog.

The judges were told that the man had served 10 years in jail for another case and was released from prison less than a year ago.

The victim’s daughter asked her father not to sell the dog due to which a fight ensued and the Emirati rushed to his car to get a sword that he used to attack the victim and struck the seller on the head, causing a fractured skull and leaving a deep wound.

The attacker severed his right hand and cut into his left shoulder with the sword and an ambulance took the injured man to Rashid Hospital, where doctors were unable to reattach the hand.

Police arrested the attacker a week later at his home in Al Quoz and he admitted to a charge of armed assault.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced him to seven years in prison while the Dubai Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to three years.