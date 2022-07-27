Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP governor rules out crypto ban

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla has said that banning cryptocurrency in the Philippines is out of the question after advising people not to invest in anything that they cannot afford to lose.

“I don’t want it banned, but I don’t want to call it cryptocurrency. Because it has really very little use for actual payments, especially when the price is so volatile. Because if the price is rising very fast, the people who own it will naturally not want to use it. But, if you use it to buy something and its value rises, you’ll regret it,” Medalla said.

RELATED STORY: Global cryptocurrency crimes hit record $14B in 2021

The Philippine Central Bank Governor, when recently asked about his views on cryptocurrency in an interview by Forkast, advised that crypto prices are highly volatile which should not be the case for currencies.

“On the other hand, for the person selling, if the price is going down, you don’t want to receive it, right? Because you will, by the time you change the money to actual cash, the value will be much lower. So to me, currency [is] something [that] cannot be very, very volatile. So in that sense, maybe you can call it crypto assets,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo from the Office of Abra Rep. Ching Bernos

DILG: 4 dead after magnitude 7 quake

2 mins ago
ghosting stress

Lawmaker: ‘Ghosting’ emotional cruelty, affects workers’ productivity

21 mins ago
Monkeypox

New York asks WHO to rename ‘Monkeypox’

25 mins ago
bongbong marcos press con 3

No plans to declare state of national emergency amid magnitude 7 quake – Marcos

36 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button