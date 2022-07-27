17 jailed for running casino at villa in Dubai

Over a dozen individuals who ran a casino from a villa in Dubai have been sentenced to jail while 5 others were fined for gambling to curb the practice that is being run from houses throughout the emirate.

A Dubai Police captain said they held a raid in April on one such property in Al Rashidiya after a tip-off and found poker and roulette tables inside, as per reports from The National

Officers carried out the raid at 10:30pm and found that the two-floor villa had gambling tables, a cashier, and other tools used in gambling besides a surveillance system in all rooms where there was a service for providing beverages and food for customers.

Several mobile phones were seized in the raid and a 29-year-old Chinese citizen regarded as the mastermind was charged with organizing gambling and sentenced to one year in prison, fined AED 100,000 ($27,225).

The other 16 members of the group who were aged between 21 to 39 and from Ethiopia, India, Nigeria and China were also working in the casino.