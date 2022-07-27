Latest NewsNewsTFT News

17 jailed for running casino at villa in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Over a dozen individuals who ran a casino from a villa in Dubai have been sentenced to jail while 5 others were fined for gambling to curb the practice that is being run from houses throughout the emirate.

A Dubai Police captain said they held a raid in April on one such property in Al Rashidiya after a tip-off and found poker and roulette tables inside, as per reports from The National

RELATED STORY: Seven arrested for running gambling den in Dubai

Officers carried out the raid at 10:30pm and found that the two-floor villa had gambling tables, a cashier, and other tools used in gambling besides a surveillance system in all rooms where there was a service for providing beverages and food for customers.

Several mobile phones were seized in the raid and a 29-year-old Chinese citizen regarded as the mastermind was charged with organizing gambling and sentenced to one year in prison, fined AED 100,000 ($27,225).

The other 16 members of the group who were aged between 21 to 39 and from Ethiopia, India, Nigeria and China were also working in the casino.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RAIN

Heavy rain experienced in parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

35 mins ago
2276615679305208320

UAE President, VP condole President of Philippines over quake victims

50 mins ago
TFT July 27 dubai police

Two men arrested for stealing expensive jewellery in Dubai

2 hours ago
TFT July 27 M5 1

OFW builds Super Mario-themed dream house in Batangas

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button