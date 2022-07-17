Over 21,000 security personnel to be deployed for Marcos’ first SONA

More than 21,000 security forces will be deployed for the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on July 25 to ensure peace and order, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

The total personnel deployment will reach roughly 21,853 a significant increase from the 15,174 personnel initially promised.

From the figure, 16,964 security officers will come from the NCRPO , 1,905 from Philippine National Police (PNP) support units, and 2,974 from coordinating agencies and other peacekeeping partners at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The personnel deployment was discussed during the 1st Inter-Agency Coordination Meeting held Friday in Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig City and led by NCRPO Regional Director Police Major General Felipe Natividad while the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) also laid out its road rerouting plan for Marcos’ Sona, which allows essential vehicles to pass through portions of Commonwealth Avenue.

It was attended by representatives from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, force multipliers, volunteer groups, and other concerned agencies and the ramped-up security plan was chalked out.

PNP previously confirmed that a Metro Manila gun ban will be enforced from July 22 to 27 to further secure the event and the MMDA said it will implement road rerouting to keep portions of Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City free for essential vehicles heading to and from the Batasang Pambansa, venue of the SONA.