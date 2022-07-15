Over 130,000 displaced OFWs to receive DOLE-AKAP cash aid – Laguesma

Labor Secretary Benny Laguesma revealed that some 130,000 displaced overseas Filipino workers will soon receive their cash assistance form the government.

Laguesma said in a public briefing that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) was able to secure additional funding for their Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong Program (AKAP).

AKAP is a one-time cash aid worth of P10,000 extended to OFWs.

“President Marcos heard the complaints on the pending claims for AKAP. This affected 130,000 OFWs and their families,” Laguesma said.

The DOLE chief added that they have started the distribution to qualified recipients last Thursday.

The DOLE however maintained that they are no longer entertaining new AKAP applicants.

“Their applications were already approved. There was just not enough funding for it,” DOLE said.

In 2021, OWWA said it distributed P5.49 billion worth of AKAP aid to 540,000 OFWs.