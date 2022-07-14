Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE residents warned against posting holiday plans on social media after influencer gets robbed

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report60 mins ago

The Police in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have warned people against posting holiday plans on social media after burglary at a house of an influencer while he was out on a vacation.

Officers have reminded residents against sharing updates on social media platforms.

“Be sure not to share any information about your travel on social media, so as not to expose your home to robbery during your absence,” Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement on its social media channels.

A similar warning was issued to the residents traveling this summer by Dubai Police.

Col Saeed Al Hajri, director of the Cyber-Crimes Department in Dubai Police, said a social media influencer had his property burgled. He had posted the date of his travels from the UAE on his Instagram page.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report60 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cesar Bengzon The Hague 2

PH Embassy in The Hague to honor sole Filipino ICJ judge

1 hour ago
Bela Padilla 123 1

Bela Padilla recounts how Europe stay boosted her career

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos serious

Marcos free from COVID-19 symptoms: Palace official

2 hours ago
Netflix Squid Game

Squid Game bags 14 Emmy nominations

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button