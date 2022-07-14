UAE residents warned against posting holiday plans on social media after influencer gets robbed

The Police in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have warned people against posting holiday plans on social media after burglary at a house of an influencer while he was out on a vacation.

Officers have reminded residents against sharing updates on social media platforms.

“Be sure not to share any information about your travel on social media, so as not to expose your home to robbery during your absence,” Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement on its social media channels.

A similar warning was issued to the residents traveling this summer by Dubai Police.

Col Saeed Al Hajri, director of the Cyber-Crimes Department in Dubai Police, said a social media influencer had his property burgled. He had posted the date of his travels from the UAE on his Instagram page.