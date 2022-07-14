Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy in The Hague to honor sole Filipino ICJ judge

The Philippine Embassy to The Hague will dedicate next week a sitting room at the ground floor of the Chancery to former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cesar Bengzon who is the first and so far the only Filipino Judge of the International Court of Justice (from 1967 to 1976).

The Philippine Embassy to The Hague will dedicate a sitting room at the ground floor of the newly-renovated Chancery in his honor on 19 July 2022.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the move aims to recognize Bengzon for his “unprecedented achievement” after becoming the first and so far the only Filipino judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The event, undertaken in collaboration with the Philippine Society of International Law, will be a milestone for the international law community as several prominent international legal luminaries, including incumbent judges of the ICJ, will attend the ceremony.

This event affirms the recognition of the Philippines’ contribution to the international legal system through Judge Bengzon and other outstanding Filipinos in the field with Bengzon having served from 1967 to 1976.

DFA said the event “”will be a milestone for the international law community as several prominent international legal luminaries, including incumbent judges of the ICJ, will attend the ceremony.”

“This event affirms the recognition of the Philippines’ contribution to the international legal system through Judge Bengzon and other outstanding Filipinos in the field,” it added.

