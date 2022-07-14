DSWD delisting of 4Ps beneficiaries may reach 2 million – Tulfo

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo says that the number of households who may be delisted from the government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps may reach to 2 million.

Tulfo said in an interview with CNN Philippines that some 1.3 million have been tagged as “non-poor,” meaning they are no longer qualified to receive the cash assistance from the national government.

RELATED STORY: DSWD to go after estranged fathers not giving child support – Tulfo

Around 600,000 more are now being verified by the government.

“Kapag nalagay ka sa non-poor, hindi ka na kailangan diyan sa 4Ps. Graduate ka na,” Tulfo said.

“Nakakatayo na ‘yun sa sarili nilang mga paa. They can survive day to day tapos ‘yung mga anak nila, maaaring nag-graduate na so hindi na sila papasok doon,” he added.

READ ON: Erwin Tulfo eyes instant cash aid distribution under DSWD

Tulfo also reminded beneficiaries that they should inform the DSWD if they will move addresses.

“Failure to do so will really result na you will be delisted from our list of 4Ps beneficiaries,” he said.