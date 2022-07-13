Ex-partner accuses PBA player Paul Desiderio of abuse

Former courtside reporter Agatha Uvero has disclosed on social media on Wednesday that she was physically and emotionally abused by her former boyfriend and PBA player Paul Desiderio of the Blackwater Bossing.

“I really didn’t wanna do this but the threats have been difficult and I owe this to myself and to women out there,” Uvero said in a series of tweets.

Uvero accused Desiderio of physically abusing her throughout their relationship. She said she was strangled, punched, kicked, and thrown into a wall, and even hurt her when she was pregnant with his child.

“I’ve talked to Paul so many times but he kept telling me to do it and said that if his career goes down, it’s my fault,” she added.

Uvero said that they have already parted ways for quite some time now.

Desiderio has yet to comment on the accusations of his former partner.