COVID-19: New ‘Centaurus’ variant gaining ground overseas, now ‘under monitoring’

A new COVID-19 variant is now under monitoring months after it was first discovered since May.

The European Centre for Illness Prevention and Control (ECDC) categorized the COVID-19 Omicron BA.2.75, otherwise known as ‘Centaurus’ as a “variant under surveillance,” as of July 7, indicating that there is some evidence that it may be more transmissible or linked with more severe disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is also keeping a careful eye on the new strain. However WHO head scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan stated that there were not yet enough samples to determine its severity.

According to Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, the BA.2.75 wave might be the least lethal yet.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like it will be more deadly than BA.5 and it may even be less deadly because with every wave there is more protection. Current research is suggesting recent infection and vaccination combined offers the best protection, so the current wave could help help protect people from an autumn surge caused by BA.2.75,” said Prof. Hunter in an interview with MailOnline.

“Centaurus,” was first discovered in India in early May. Since then, cases in the UK have grown sharply – and appear to be quicker than those of the exceptionally transmissible BA.5 variety, which is also found in India and is rapidly displacing the formerly dominant BA.2 variant in many nations.

