Farmers in China pay for homes with watermelons, garlic, peaches

Market slump-hit developers in China are finding news ways to woo property buyers, particularly from farming community.

A developer in Nanjing is ready to accept truckloads of watermelons worth up to 100,000 yuan (approximately AED 55,000) as down payment from local farmers, reported China News Weekly.

Another developer in Wuxi is taking peaches as payment, the magazine pointed out.

Homebuyers in China’s Qi county, a major garlic-producing region in central China’s Henan province, can exchange their produce at three times the market price to settle part of their down payment, the report said.

“On the occasion of the new garlic season, the company has made a resolute decision to benefit garlic farmers in Qi county,” homebuilder Central China Management reportedly said on social media in May. “We are helping farmers with love, and making it easier for them to buy homes.”