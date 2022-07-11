Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dengue cases in Philippines rise 90% to 64,797

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago

The Philippines recorded 64,797 dengue cases from January 1 to June 25 this year, which is 90% higher than the cases logged during the same period in 2021, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

The DOH said in a message to reporters Monday, the agency recorded 34,074 cases during the same period last year while 274 people have died in the country this year due to dengue, posing a 0.4% case fatality rate.

Of these 274 deaths, 36 occurred in January, 32 in February, 39 in March, 46 in April, 63 in May, and 58 in June.

RELATED STORY: Expert urges gov’t to review Dengvaxia vaccine amid rising cases

Most cases were from Central Luzon (9,426), Central Visayas (7,741), and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,684) and the DOH noted there were 21,115 dengue cases were recorded from May 29 to June 25, 2022 alone.

The health department also reported 274 dengue-related deaths this year with Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Friday saying the increase of dengue cases in the country is alarming.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

coronavirus philippines covid 19 5

OCTA hails COVID-19 management in Metro Manila

1 min ago
donnalyn bartolome

Vlogger Donnalyn Bartolome apologises for baby-themed birthday photo shoot

12 mins ago
may parsons

UK-based Filipina nurse May Parsons to receive George Cross award

19 mins ago
iStock 1160497331 1

4 out of 10 Filipinos believe PH economy will improve in next 12 months

22 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button