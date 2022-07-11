Dengue cases in Philippines rise 90% to 64,797

The Philippines recorded 64,797 dengue cases from January 1 to June 25 this year, which is 90% higher than the cases logged during the same period in 2021, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

The DOH said in a message to reporters Monday, the agency recorded 34,074 cases during the same period last year while 274 people have died in the country this year due to dengue, posing a 0.4% case fatality rate.

Of these 274 deaths, 36 occurred in January, 32 in February, 39 in March, 46 in April, 63 in May, and 58 in June.

Most cases were from Central Luzon (9,426), Central Visayas (7,741), and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,684) and the DOH noted there were 21,115 dengue cases were recorded from May 29 to June 25, 2022 alone.

The health department also reported 274 dengue-related deaths this year with Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Friday saying the increase of dengue cases in the country is alarming.