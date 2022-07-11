Expert urges gov’t to review Dengvaxia vaccine amid rising cases

A health and infectious diseases expert is urging the government to review the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine in response to the rising cases of Dengue in the country.

In a virtual briefing, Dr. Rontgene Solante said that Dengvaxia is being used in other countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

“Dito sa Pilipinas where dengue is really, very high, tayo pa itong walang ganitong klase na preventive measures,” Solante said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“So I think high time na if in case the government should consider having Dengvaxia, they should review the data, they should review the benefit of this vaccine which is the prevention of hospitalization, prevention of severe dengue,” he added.

Solante said that after the vaccine review, a recommendation must be made including which age groups should get the shots.

“The suspension should be lifted before we can use it. Ngayon kung pwede na natin gamitin, then there should be guidelines kung kailan natin siya gamitin at kung sino ang population na pwede natin gamitin,” Solante said.

“With that guideline, importante yan na maintindihan natin na ang benefit nitong bakuna ay intended for the population at high risk of getting severe dengue or high risk of hospitalization,” Solante added in response to concerns on the possible use of the vaccine.