WATCH: UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(WAM) — President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan this morning performed the Eid Al Adha prayer alongside worshipers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Performing prayers by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s side were H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Crown Prince Court, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs.

During the Eid sermon, preacher Abdulrahman Al Shamsi highlighted the religious significance of Eid Al Adha and the importance of taking pride in one’s identity and heritage, while also keeping alive the values of compassion and coexistence.

He wished the UAE leadership and people good health and further progress and continued stability for the UAE.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the UAE’s late leaders, Sheikhs and martyrs in Paradise.

Following the prayers, the UAE President exchanged greetings with worshipers on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed then visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, read Al Fatiha for his spirit, and asked Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

