Tulfo eyes discussion with Catholic Church on divorce

Senator Raffy Tulfo is planning to sit down with the Catholic Church to get their support in legalizing divorce in the country.

In a statement, Tulfo said he wants to sit down with church leaders Cardinal-Bishop Luis Antonio Tagle, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, and Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David to support the bill.

“I am ready to sit down for a dialogue with the Catholic Church, kung kanilang mamarapatin, upang ipaliwanag ang aking ipinapanukulang Divorce Law,” the senate newcomer said.

Tulfo said he had received a number of requests from couples who could no longer make their marriage work but could not afford legal remedies.

The Philippines and Vatican remain the only countries in the world where divorce is illegal.

Annulment of marriage in the Philippines may take four years.

“Sana’y masusing mapag-aralan at magawan ng pagsasaliksik ng Simbahan ang tunay na kalagayan at problema na kinakaharap ngayon ng maraming mag-asawang Pilipino na ang tanging lunas na lang ay ang matiwasay na paghihiwalay,” said Tulfo.