Marcos, Duterte mourn Abe’s death

President Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte have joined world leaders in mourning and condemning the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, 67, was assassinated during a speech in Nara, Japan on Friday.

“On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people, among whom he counts many friends and admirers, I offer my most profound sympathies to his family and the entire Japanese nation,”Marcos said in his Facebook page.

Marcos also said that Abe was a devoted friend to the Philippines.

“The decisive and effective assistance he extended to the Philippines and the warmth he demonstrated in the numerous visits he made to our country will never be forgotten, and will be written as one of the most exceptional periods in our bilateral history,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte said that Abe’s assassination showed the dark side of humanity.

“He was a strong ally and a friend of the Philippines, and the immensity of his love and kindness for the Filipinos has been demonstrated many times over through Japan’s support for our growth and development,” she said in a statement.

Sara’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte also mourn the death of the Japanese leader.

“I extend my sincerest condolences to his wife, Madame Akie, and family on this tragedy. I also join the Japanese people in mourning his loss and in condemning the senseless act of violence,” he said in a statement.