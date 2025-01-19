TikTok shuts down in US ahead of ban

Social media app TikTok is no longer accessible within the United States, following through on its warning to shut down today, January 19, unless President Joe Biden’s administration provides assurances to major companies that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.

Upon attempting to access the app, users in the US are met with a message stating: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.”

The message continues: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work on us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!,” hinting at a possible return as soon as Monday.

President-elect Donald Trump said that he is likely to postpone a ban on the popular social media platform for 90 days following his inauguration.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a law preventing US companies from hosting or serving content for TikTok unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells it.

“Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a clear statement assuring non-enforcement for critical service providers, TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19,” the company stated earlier.

TikTok has approximately 170 million American users, according to reports. Its editing app, CapCut, is also unavailable for US users as of today.