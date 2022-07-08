Japanese former prime minister Abe dies after being shot – NHK

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has dies after being shot in the City of Nara, near Kyoto, public broadcaster NHK reports.

Abe, 67, collapsed on the street after an assailant shot him twice during his speech.

Read on: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, shot during speech

Japanese Times reported that the suspect used a chainsawed shotgun disguised as a camera. The attacker, amagami Tetsuya (山上徹也), was caught by the police. He was reported to be a former marine of the Japanese Self-Defense Force.

Abe collapsed and was reportedly bleeding after the shooting. He was airlifted to the nearest hospital but had no vital signs according to NHK’s report.

They later on announced that Abe died while receiving treatment.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is the longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020.