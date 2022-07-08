Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 antigen test

Staff Report

President Bongbong Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test.

Press Secretary Trixie Angeles said that Marcos is exhibiting mild symptoms including slight fever.

Marcos has yet to take his RT-PCR test to confirm if he tested positive for the virus. So far, all his physical meetings will be converted to virtual.

Marcos’ first son and Ilocos Rep. Sandro Marcos tested negative.

First Lady Liza Marcos and their 2 other sons are out of town.

Marcos will be isolated for seven days according to Health Spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

This is not the first time Marcos contracted the virus. He also tested positive for the virus last March 2020.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

