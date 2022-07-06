Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP rubbishes social media rumours on new coin series

After circulation of several photographs of the demonetized “Ang Bagong Lipunan” coin series on social media, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Wednesday said that it has not released a new coin series.

“Some images of coins circulating on social media are part of the ‘Ang Bagong Lipunan’ coin series issued by the central bank in 1975, and demonetized in 1998. Demonetized coins are no longer accepted as payment for goods and services,” it said in a statement adding the New Generation Currency (NGC) is the latest legal tender coin series released by the BSP.

The New Generation Currency (NGC) coin series, which consists of the 10-Piso, 5-Piso, 1-Piso, 25-Sentimo, 5-Sentimo, and 1-Sentimo, was introduced in March 2018 and is the latest legal tender coin series while the 20-Piso and enhanced 5-Piso were introduced in December 2019 and the 20-Piso was released in March 2018 with these coins significantly more difficult to counterfeit due to their stronger security features.

