Jeepney’s minimum fare hiked to P11 across Philippines from July 1

The Philippine Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved the provisional jeepney minimum fare hike to P11 nationwide from Friday, July 1 as the government regulator approved the provisional adjustment.

In a decision on Wednesday, June 29, the regulatory board consolidated and granted the fare hike sought by various transport groups nationwide and the modern public utility jeepneys (PUJs) will adjust their base fare from P11 to P13 starting this Friday.

The LTFRB approved a provisional P1 increase in jeepney minimum fares in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa while LTFRB granted the consolidated petitions of jeepney operators and drivers amid increase in the prices of petroleum products.

There will be another P1 hike in the base fare that will bring the total to P11.

“The Board is mindful of the present economic state of every Filipino brought about by the continous rise in oil prices in the world market and the reeling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the LTFRB said.

“With the cautious examination of the complexities of the various concerns of our stakeholders, the Board balances these interest guided by the principle that now more than ever, the need for the riding public to have mass transportation must be sufficiently met,” it added.