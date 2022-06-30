Bill granting Filipino citizenship to British entrepreneur becomes law

A bill granting Filipino citizenship to a British entrepreneur has become a law.

The measure granting British entrepreneur Kwok Yam Ian Chan Philippine citizenship has become law without the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

The Republic Act No. 11826 became a law on June 2, 2022 without Duterte’s signature.

“Mr. Kwok Yam Ian Chan is hereby granted Philippine citizenship with all the rights, privileges, and prerogatives, as well as the duties and obligations appurtenant thereto under the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of the Philippines,” the law said.

Chan needs to take the oath of allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines before an officer duly authorised to administer the oath and the oath of allegiance must be registered with the Bureau of Immigration.

“Upon registration of the Oath of Allegiance, the Bureau of Immigration shall issue a Certificate of Naturalization to Mr. Kwok Yam Ian Chan who shall thereupon enter into the full enjoyment of Philippine citizenship,” the law said.

The Act which originated in the House of Representatives was passed by the House and the Senate on Sept. 21, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022, respectively.

Chan currently owns and manages a diversified line of legitimate businesses that employ Filipinos, and has thus been contributing immensely to the Philippine economy.

He also organized the Love Plus Charity Foundation which has donated food, medical equipment, and other necessary items to frontliners and various hospitals in the country since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Love Plus Charity Foundation was also one of the first organizations to provide food, water and other assistance to affected families when the Pandacan Church caught fire in July 2020.