POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi serves over 400 OFWs in Al Ain during special satellite weekend service

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Abu Dhabi spearheaded a special satellite weekend service last June 25, providing services for nearly 400 overseas Filipino workers.

POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi hosted the satellite service at the NMC Specialty Hospital in Al Ain, where hundreds of OFWs intended to get their papers processed – many of whom are planning to head back home to the Philippines during the summer.

Labor Attache Atty. Manuel Dimaano said that they witnessed an influx of OFWs who came in with several inquiries and requests for assistance across various services during the 10-hour outreach program.

“This weekend service is provided in response to the requests of Filipino Community in said place who wanted to avail of the various POLO services but could not come to our office due to heavy work demands and great distance,” said Atty. Dimaano.

LabAtt with Al Ain Police officials and Bayanihan director Cantor discussing the orderliness and safety of the OFW-clients in the outreach.

Atty. Dimaano likewise thanked local authorities who helped streamline the queue and maintain order during the event.

“Al Ain Police headed by Director Salem Al Kaabi , Abu Dhabi Police Al Ain Directorate, assisted POLO in the conduct of the outreach to ensure an orderly and peaceful activity and the health protocols are strictly observed,” said Atty. Dimaano.

Staff from NMC provided free checkups for blood sugar, cholesterol and BP during the event.

The Filipino community from Al Ain, led by Executive Chairman Rashid Fontanilla in cooperation with Wilbert Cantor, Director of the Bayanihan Council of Abu Dhabi extended their gratitude to the POLO-OWWA leadership and its staff for giving them the chance to get their paperwork sorted out and processed during the dedicated special weekend service. NMC Hospital likewise provided free check ups for blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure for the participants.

POLO-OWWA provided the following services for Al Ain residents on June 25:

– Contract Verification;
– Counseling;
– OWWA membership;
– Overseas Employment Certificate issuance/processing;
– SSS and Pag-Ibig Fund; and
– DSWD assistance

