40% jobs in UAE to become obsolete in 10 years – MOHRE

A study commissioned by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has found that 40 percent jobs in UAE will become obsolete in 10 years as the market will be largely driven by Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and automation.

The study commissioned by the UAE’s MOHRE has found that jobs would become automated or replaced by technology-powered ones with the Ministry on January 6 taking to its social media channels to highlight the jobs that would be in demand in the UAE.

The post read: “The UAE labour market is undergoing constant changes as a result of rapid technological developments and modern techniques. What will the UAE jobs be for the next 10 years?”

Jobs in office and administrative support, sales and retail trade, production, including work in the construction sector will see changes.

The jobs that will be affected will be that of cashiers, travel agents,bank tellers and textile workers.