Study finds 56% of employees in UAE intending to change jobs this 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Human Resource and recruitment industry executives foresee a flood of resignations in UAE and GCC as 56 per cent are looking to change jobs this 2022.

Recruitment industry executives said that the ‘Great Resignation’ is on the cards in the UAE and GCC in 2022 and it was important for a job-seeker to compare and look into salary and growth prospects that new job or industry offers them from their existing employer.

As per Hay Middle East’s latest survey, 74 per cent of UAE employers expect salaries within their organization to increase in 2022 while 70 per cent of employers expect headcount in their company will increase this year.

Sarah Dixon, managing director of Hays Middle East, said 49 per cent of candidates reported no change in salary year-on-year in 2021, and 8 per cent even experienced a decrease and those who got a salary increase in 2021, the most common reason was due to a change in job and employer.

