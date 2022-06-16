Latest NewsNewsTFT News

11 Metro Manila areas witness notable increase in COVID-19 cases

Staff Report6 hours ago

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) has said that 11 areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) have recorded a continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

In a statement, the DOH said that 11 areas had seen an increase in cases in the last one to two weeks and identified the cities as Makati, Paranaque, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Las Piñas, Pasig, Manila, Quezon City, Marikina, and Valenzuela.

“As of June 13, there are 11 areas in NCR showing continued increase in cases both in the recent one and two weeks (positive one- and two-week growth rates). These are [the] cities of Makati, Paranaque, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Muntinlupa, Las Pinas, Pasig, Manila, Quezon City, Marikina, and Valenzuela,” the DOH said in a statement.

“Despite the continued increase, cases remain low with average daily attack rates ranging from less than [one] case to up to [three] cases per 100K population among these areas.” the statement added.

